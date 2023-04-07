BTS member Suga in the music video for 'People Pt.2,' a pre-release track from his upcoming solo album. Screenshot from video on Hybe Labels' YouTube channel

Suga, a member of the phenomenal K-pop boy band BTS, premiered Friday the music video for "People Pt.2," a pre-release single off his upcoming solo album and his reunion project with fellow superstar IU.

The music video, which runs for over 4 minutes, follows the 30-year-old rapper and producer as he apparently tries to write and record music while inside a house.

"People told me that the song tells a story I wanted to share with others and that it also seems [like] I'm talking to myself, which is true," Suga said as he discussed the track at the end of music video.

"This song was written when I couldn't do anything due to COVID-19, when I thought I lost everything," he said.

In "People Pt.2," Suga veers away from his usually abrasive and rap-heavy singles, taking on a more breezy and gentler mood.

The song also sees the rapper reunite with IU, whom he previously worked with in the 2020 hit single "eight."

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi is set to drop his first official album "D-Day" on April 21. The record is the final installment to his "Agust D" trilogy, which began with the mixtapes "Agust D" and "D-2" in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

Shortly after the release of "D-Day," Suga will embark on a solo world tour, which will take him to cities in the United States and across Asia.

