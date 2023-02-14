BTS' Suga to go on solo tour as Agust D

BTS’ Suga. Instagram @agustd

BTS’ Suga on Wednesday announced his first solo tour as Agust D.

In an Instagram post, Suga, whose real name is Min Yoongi, announced the dates of his upcoming performances in the US and Asia, starting on April 26.

Among the cities he will be visiting are New York, Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles and Oakland in the US, and Jakarta, Singapore and Bangkok in Southeast Asia.

He will also be performing in Seoul on June 24 and 25 at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium.

Details of his performance in Japan have yet to be announced.

Aside from his work as Suga of BTS, Min has also released various projects as Agust D.

