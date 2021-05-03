9 records BTS rapper Suga set under his alter ego Agust D

Watch more in iWantTFC

BTS rapper Suga’s lyrics “I'm a king, I’m a boss,” rings true.

Suga, who takes on the persona Agust D for his solo projects, has established himself a global powerhouse after his second mixtape “D-2,” and its lead single “Daechwita,” continues to make music history.

Nearly a year since its release, the composer, songwriter, and producer’s solo materials still soar to new heights.

Here are 9 records the rapper smashed and set so far:

1. FASTEST SOUTH KOREAN SOLO ALBUM TO BE STREAMED 300 MILLION TIMES

Agust D snagged his latest accolade when his 2020 mixtape titled “D-2” surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify less than a year after its release. It is the fastest album by a South Korean solo artist to draw that amount of traffic.

“D-2” joined fellow BTS rapper J-Hope’s 2018 mixtape, “Hope World,” as the only South Korean solo albums to attain the milestone.

2. FIRST SOUTH KOREAN SOLO ACT TO GAIN 100 MILLION PLAYS IN 3 DIFFERENT MONIKERS

The rapper also made history on Spotify as the first South Korean solo artist to have four songs exceed 100 million listens on the platform under 3 different monikers: Agust D, BTS, and Suga.

“Daechwita,” the lead single of “D-2,” is the fourth song under his belt to accomplish over 100 million streams and the rapper’s first record as Agust D.

Meanwhile, “Trivia 轉: Seesaw” a track he solely sung, rapped, wrote, and produced as part of BTS's 2018 album “Love Yourself: Answer,” was credited under the pop group's name.

Lastly, he used his stage name Suga for his collaborations with South Korean artist IU for the song “Eight” and American singer MAX for “Blueberry Eyes.”

3. HIGHEST CHARTING ALBUM BY SOUTH KOREAN SOLO ACT ON THE BILLBOARD

Agust D managed to set a new record for South Korean solo artists after his mixtape debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200.

Although other idol groups soared further toward the top, “D-2” is the highest-ranking album by a South Korean soloist.

The previous record-holder was BTS leader RM’s “mono,” which landed at No. 26.

Overall, Agust D is the fourth artist from the nation to join the top 15 of the Billboard 200 following BTS, SuperM, NCT 127, and Monsta X.

4. FIRST ALBUM AND SINGLE BY A SOUTH KOREAN SOLO ACT TO CHART CONCURRENTLY

At the same time "D-2," entered the Billboard 200, its lead single "Daechwita" peaked at No. 76.

Agust D is the first South Korean solo performer to have an album and single simultaneously open on the coveted Billboard charts.

While many global hits are K-pop records, only a fraction were solo projects. Apart from Agust D, fellow BTS member J-Hope, BLACKPINK singer Rosé, rapper CL, and viral sensation Psy are the only soloists from their country that made the exclusive list.

5. FIRST SOUTH KOREAN TO TOP THE RAP DIGITAL SONG SALES CHART

Agust D took down his critics who slammed him for selling out his underground hip-hop roots to be an idol after “Daechwita” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Rap Digital Song Sales chart.

The rapper is the first and only South Korean artist to lead the chart atop.

Simultaneously, his other tracks from “D-2” controlled over half of the top 10. “Strange,” “Burn It,” “What Do You Think,” “Moonlight,” “People,” and “Honsool,” landed at No. 4, No. 5, No. 6, No. 7, No. 8, and No. 9.

6. FIRST SOLO ACT TO DOMINATE ENTIRE TOP 10 OF THE WORLD DIGITAL SONG SALES CHART

Agust D achieved another Billboard breakthrough after all the tracks of his album occupied the top 10 spots of the World Digital Song Sales chart.

According to Billboard, Agust D is the first solo artist to sweep the upper bracket of the chart in just a week. The rapper is accompanied only by BTS, which had taken over of the ranks at least four times beginning June 2018.

7. HIGHEST CHARTING ALBUM BY A SOUTH KOREAN SOLO ACT IN UK, IRELAND, AND AUSTRALIA

The music producer extended his mixtape's historic streak to UK, Ireland, and Australia.

“D2” triumphed as the first South Korean solo album to break into the top 10 of the UK Official Albums and Official Irish Albums chart after peaking at No. 7 and No. 10 respectively.

Meanwhile, the compilation arrived at No. 2 on the ARIA charts, making it the highest solo project by a South Korean to debut in Australia.

8. FIRST MALE SOLO ACT TO CONQUER THE ITUNES CHART

Agust D established himself as a global force after "D-2" and "Deaechwita" secured the No. 1 spot in 100 countries each on iTunes.

The rapper is the first male solo performer in history to attain the momentous worldwide takeover.

France and the Netherlands, the fifth and 10h largest music markets declared by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry that year, were among the countries "D-2" and "Daechwita" both topped in.

9. FASTEST MUSIC VIDEO BY A SOUTH KOREAN SOLO ACT TO GAIN 10 MILLION LIKES

Agust D has joined Psy as the only male K-pop solo performer to receive 10 million likes on Youtube after his music video for “Daechwita” hit the mark.

The fiery reel that leaves fans gasping for breath had accumulated 10 million likes just 326 days after its release. “Daechwita” is the fastest music video by a South Korean solo artist to accomplish the impressive feat.

Overall, he is the 5th South Korean artist that pulled off the achievement. BTS, BLACKPINK, Psy, and Jennie, were the other acts that attained the milestone on the platform.

To date, the thrilling music video had been watched at least 226 million times.