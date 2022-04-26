‘Gangnam Style’ hitmaker Psy has collaborated with Suga of the phenomenal K-pop boy band BTS for his new single, which will be released on April 29, 2022. Screengrab from YouTube video/ Instagram: @agustd



Psy, who took the world by storm in the early 2010s with the viral hit “Gangnam Style,” has teamed up with rapper-songwriter Suga of the phenomenal boy band BTS for his new single, marking a collaboration between two big names in the South Korean music scene.

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old Korean singer posted on his social media accounts teasers for “That That,” the lead single from his upcoming ninth full-length album. It also revealed that the song was produced by BTS member Suga.

The 27-second teaser video showed Psy in what appears to be an abandoned Wild West-themed town, wearing a cowboy outfit while running towards the camera as a guitar played in the background.

In a video interview posted on Psy’s Twitter, Suga admitted that he was initially nervous to work with the “Gangnam Style” singer but they eventually grew close.

“At first, because he’s many years my senior and someone who’s so well respected in the business, I was quite nervous,” said the 29-year-old BTS member.

Eventually, “it felt like working with a childhood friend so it made the songwriting process that much more fun,” Suga said, adding that they became “besties.”

Psy agreed with Suga, saying “it was hard to feel any age gap” between them.

“If he thinks of me as a bestie, that’s great for me. How much younger does that make me?” Psy said.

Following the announcement, “SUGA” topped Twitter Philippines’ list of trending topics as fans celebrated his collaboration with the music veteran.

The album “Psy 9th” is scheduled for release on Friday and marks Psy’s first new music in five years.

Psy collaborated with other popular Korean artists for the 12-track record, including Sung Si Kyung, Heize, Jessi, Mamamoo’s Hwasa, Crush and Epik High’s Tablo.

Another song off the album, titled “Celeb,” was composed by rapper Zico. It will have a music video starring singer-actress Bae Suzy.

Psy, who debuted in 2001, gained international popularity through his 2012 single “Gangnam Style.” The song’s music video became the first YouTube video to get a billion views.

In 2019, Psy established music agency P Nation, which currently houses pop artists Jessi, HyunA, DAWN, Heize and Crush, among others. The label is set to debut its first idol group, TNX, in May.

FROM THE ARCHIVES