Suga of the K-pop boy band BTS. Photo: Instagram/@agustd

MANILA — Suga, a member of the phenomenal K-pop group BTS, will release his first solo album this month, his agency announced late Sunday.

On its Twitter page, Big Hit Music posted a teaser for the 30-year-old rapper's album, "D-Day," which is scheduled to drop on April 21.

In a statement released via fan community app WeVerse, Big Hit explained that the upcoming album is a "concluding chapter" to a trilogy under Suga's other moniker, Agust D.

As Agust D, Suga previously released the mixtapes "Agust D" and "D-2" in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

"The album delves into the personal journey of Suga as Agust D, offering an intimate portrayal of his life as an artist," Big Hit said of "D-Day."

A pre-release track from the album will be out on April 7, the label added.

Suga, who has also been recognized as a songwriter and music producer, is set to embark on a world tour beginning April 26.

The rapper, whose real name is Min Yoongi, will also be the focus of a documentary on Disney+.

Suga is the fifth BTS member to issue a solo release since the K-pop supergroup announced that its seven members would focus on their individual careers. He follows J-Hope, Jin, RM and Jimin.

