BTS star Suga to debut solo documentary

Heads up, ARMYs! BTS’ Suga is set to star in his own documentary.

Following international recognition and collaboration with some of the world’s biggest artists, Min Yoon-Gi, or better known as Suga, unveiled the teaser for his upcoming documentary "Suga: Road to D-Day" on Disney+.

In the documentary, Suga sets out on a musical journey as he brings his fans around the world from Seoul to Tokyo, Pyeongchang, Chuncheon, Las Vegas, Malibu, and San Francisco.

It will feature an exclusive and intimate look inside the BTS rapper's life as he explores new musical genres.

Further details such as its release date have yet to be announced.

Suga earlier announced his first-ever solo tour as August D this year.

Suga gained attention for composing and producing his own songs such as “Daechwita” and “Interlude: Shadow”. He has also collaborated with IU for “eight,” and “That That” with PSY.

His BTS bandmember J-Hope released his own solo documentary, “j-hope IN THE BOX,” earlier this year. -- Hannahlyn Tomaquin