K-pop group ZEROBASEONE. Photo: Twitter/@ZB1_official

ZEROBASEONE, the K-pop boy band formed through the reality talent competition "Boys Planet," debuted Monday with the extended play "Youth in the Shade."

The nine-member group's EP consists of six tracks and is fronted by the single "In Bloom," which has a music video that was released alongside the record.

"In Bloom" is a drum and bass track that pays homage to Norwegian band a-ha's synth-pop classic "Take On Me," according to a report by K-pop news website Soompi.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The other songs on the EP are "Back to ZEROBASE," "New Kidz on the Block," "And I," "Our Season" and "Always."

Fans took to Twitter to express excitement over the debut, with #DayOneWithZB1 and #YOUTHINTHESHADE listed among the trending topics in the Philippines.

ZEROBASEONE was created from "Boys Planet," a popular reality survival competition that aired earlier this year on South Korean music channel Mnet.

The group is composed of Korean members Sung Han-bin, Kim Ji-woong, Kim Tae-rae, Kim Gyu-vin, Park Gun-wook, Han Yu-jin; Korean-Canadian Seok Matthew; and Chinese members Zhang Hao and Ricky.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.