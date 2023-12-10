After their breakup, will KathNiel reunion movie push through?

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. ABS-CBN PR/File.

MANILA -- Two weeks after the confirmation of their breakup, fans of ex-couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are eager to know if their reunion movie will still push through.

Before the much-publicized split of two of the most bankable stars and love teams of their generation, Bernardo and Padilla were slated to work together after their solo movie projects. Bernardo starred in "A Very Good Girl" with Dolly de Leon last September, while Padilla is working on a movie with Zanjoe Marudo, titled "Nang Mapagod si Kamatayan."

The pair was supposed to work together in a comeback movie to be directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana, who was asked on Sunday if the project is now in danger of being shelved.

"I am not closing my doors doon sa project na yun. Kasi syempre, who wouldn’t want a KathNiel movie? But maybe, pwedeng ma-delay, pwedeng mausog lang naman," said Garcia-Sampana, who was speaking during the Star Magic screening of the microfilm "Toss Coin," which stars Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada.

She adds that she will respect the decision of the two actors.

"At the end of the day, it’s the call of the management and KathNiel themselves. Basta ako nandito lang ako if they need me to do the film, of course," the director said.

Garcia-Sampana had confirmed in December 2022 that a new film starring Bernardo and Padilla was in the works, noting at the time that it was "very different" from the pair's previous movies.

Like everyone else, Garcia-Sampana was shocked when the breakup news came out.

"Wala namang hindi malulungkot. Ganun naman ang relationship, I mean I do love stories. So I know may mga ganyang moments," she said.

Garcia-Sampana has worked closely with Bernardo and Padilla in a number of films. They were also one of the few stars invited to her wedding last May.

"We can only hope for the best. Basta ako, mahal ko si Kathryn. Mahal ko si Daniel. In fact, that’s what I messaged them. After what I heard, I messaged Kathryn and Daniel that I love you. Hindi naman sila sumagot. Alam kong natanggap nila, at alam kong medyo marami nang iniisip, so ayoko nang sumabay pa," she said.

Garcia-Sampana was the director of the KathNiel movie project titled "After Forever," which was shelved because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the network shutdown in 2020.

