MANILA — Star Cinema held a special screening for the microfilm of Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada, titled "Toss Coin," at a mall in San Juan on Sunday.

Joining Ilacad and Estrada during the special screening were River Joseph and director Cathy Garcia-Sampana.

"Toss Coin" is one of the three micro films included the "Hong Kong In The Lens by Asian Directors" by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, CJ ENM and Star Cinema.

"Hong Kong, Within Me" by Korean director Kang Yunsung and "Zi Mui" by Thai director Nattawut Poonpiriya were also screened in the event.

"Toss Coin," along with the two other films, will air on tvNAsia this month and on Viu starting December 11.

It will also premiere on A2Z and Kapamilya Channel in the Philippines soon.

Ilacad, 22, and Estrada, 20, have been vocal about their love and admiration for each other since their “PBB” stint in 2021.

They have since become not only music and screen collaborators but also each other’s real-life confidants and rumored partners. Despite their being openly affectionate, Ilacad and Estrada have yet to officially confirm being a couple.

