A cousin of Jovit Baldivino sits beside his casket at the family's home in Batangas City. Baldivino's wake will be open to the public for 1 day according to his family. ABS-CBN News

The wake of the first "Pilipinas Got Talent" grand winner Jovit Baldivino will be open to the public, his father Hilario Baldivino said Friday.

According to the bereaved father, family, friends, and fans may visit their home in Batangas City, to pay their final respects.

The patriarch announced their home will be open to the public for 24 hours.

As of this writing, the family is yet to finalize his funeral arrangements.

On the first night of his wake, friends and family members filled their home, as well as the garden, where tables and chairs were set up for lamenting visitors.

Jovit's partner, Camille Ann Miguel, who devotedly sat beside his casket all night, said the singer last performed at a Christmas party as a favor.

“Sa matalik na kaibigan niya iyon. Best friend niya. Hindi work iyon, hindi niya lang matangihan,” she recalled.

Miguel also pleaded with the public not to spread false information.

“Hindi siya nag-collapse habang kumakanta. Hindi totoo 'yun,” she clarified.

According to Miguel, Jovit performed three songs before he had to be rushed to the emergency room.



The loved ones of Jovit are expecting more friends and family to bid their farewell to the singer over the weekend.