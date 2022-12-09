Singer Jovit Baldivino passes away

MANILA -- Singer and Pilipinas Got Talent grand prize winner Jovit Lasin Baldivino has passed away due to an aneurysm. He was 29.

His brother, Gil, said Jovit died at 4:08 a.m. at a hospital in Batangas.

On Facebook, Baldivino's partner Camille Ann Miguel posted a photo of them together.

"ASAWA KO😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," Camille wrote in the caption.

Just last week, Camille Ann Miguel confirmed that Baldivino was confined at a hospital.

On her Facebook post last December 6, Camille wrote: "Sa Lhat po ng nag Popost sa asawa ko siguraduhin nyong tama ang post nyo at d kau nakakatulong lalo nyo pinalalala d kau nakakatulong matuto kau humingi ng permission..wag nyo pong palalain ang sitwasyon nya!!!!!!makapag post lng kau...prayers po ang kailangan nmn d ang maling post nyo!"

In a recent Facebook post, singer Limuel Llanes shared that Baldivino suffered hemorrhagic mild stroke last December 4 and underwent operation.

"Sa aming mga kakilala, kaibigan at kapamilya, kumakatok po kami sa inyong mabubuting puso, para po humingi ng tulong financial at prayers para sa aking mahal na kaibigan na si Jovit Baldivino, as he suffers from hemorrhagic mild stroke last dec 04. He went through successful operation and trying to fight his life under coma. On behalf of his family and love ones, I stand for my good friend to extend his life," Llanes wrote.

A former siomai vendor, Baldivino was the first winner of ABS-CBN's "Pilipinas Got Talent" in 2010, receiving P2 million as grand prize.

Dubbed the "Next Super Star," he is known for his version of the songs "Mahal Pa Rin" and "Faithfully."

After winning the ABS-CBN's national competition, Baldivino became part of the short-lived musical series "Idol" with Coco Martin and Sarah Geronimo.

He was also part of "Growing Up" with Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla in 2012.

