How to reduce risk of aneurysm

MANILA — Cerebrovascular disease, which includes aneurysm, is among the top causes of death in the Philippines, government data showed.

From January to July this year, the country recorded 32,354 deaths due to cerebrovascular disease, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed.

Most cases of aneurysm, for example, are either underreported or undocumented, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

"Kasi usually 'pag dumating sa ospital, it's already at that late stage," she said in a press briefing Friday.

An aneurysm is an abnormal bulge in an artery, caused by a weakening of the artery's wall. It can occur in the heart, abdomen, brain or legs, Vergeire said.

An untreated aneurysm can burst or rupture, leading to internal bleeding.

Among the common symptoms of ruptured aneurysm are severe headache, chest pain and loss of consciousness.

The cause of aneurysm is often unknown. In some cases, people are born with them. They can also be hereditary, Vergeire said.

Vergeire said there are steps to lower one's chances of developing aneurysm. They include controlling high blood pressure and quitting smoking.

"Primary care is our management for this. People should always have themselves checked especially kung meron silang risk for hypertension in their family," she said.

"Kung meron silang unhealthy lifestyle like doing smoking and all. Dapat ma-prevent 'yan.

"'Pag pumunta sila sa ating healthcare facitilies, they can be advised on the proper management and prevention for this kind of illnesses," she added.