MANILA — Heart diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, and cancer are still the chief causes of death in the country in the first 7 months this year, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

From January to July 2022, the country recorded 311,921 deaths, which is 31 percent lower than the 452,228 fatalities tallied last year.

During the 7-month period, ischemic heart diseases were the leading cause of death with 57,899 cases, according to the PSA report released Wednesday. This represents 18.6 percent of the total deaths in the country.

Cerebrovascular diseases, which includes stroke and aneurysms, came in second with 32,354 deaths (10.4 percent).

Neoplasms, commonly known as cancer, accounted for 31,487 recorded cases (10.1 percent).

"Incidentally, these were also the leading causes of death in the same period in 2021," the PSA said.

Deaths due to diabetes mellitus logged 20,107 cases (6.4 percent), making it the fourth leading cause of death. Ranking fifth is hypertensive diseases, which recorded 17,999 cases (5.8 percent).

COVID-19

Meanwhile, registered deaths due to COVID-19 accounted for a total of 12,083 deaths (3.9 percent), the PSA said.

COVID-19 with virus identified was the 10th leading cause of death in the country with 8,586 cases (2.8 percent). Meanwhile, registered deaths due to COVID-19 with virus not identified accounted for 3,497 or (1.1 percent).

The agency explained that COVID-19-virus identified is used when COVID-19 is confirmed by a laboratory test. COVID-19-virus not identified is used for suspected or probable cases, as well as clinically-epidemiologically diagnosed COVID-19 cases where testing was not completed or inconclusive.

The PSA said its figures may differ from the Department of Health because it used death certificates. The figures released by the DOH were obtained through a surveillance system, it added.

Nationwide, Metro Manila logged the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 with 2,986 (24.7 percent). It is followed by Calabarzon with 1,856 deaths (15.4 percent) and Central Luzon with 1,573 deaths (13 percent).

RELATED VIDEO