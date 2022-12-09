MANILA -- Local celebrities are in shock as they mourn the death of OPM singer Jovit Baldivino, who passed away on Friday morning due to stroke complications. He was 29.

On social media, fellow artists like Ogie Alcasid, Marcelito Pomoy, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Matteo Guidicelli and Kiray Celis posted their reactions to Baldivino's passing.

"Parekoy…. 3:33 a.m. this morning pinipilit ka pa naming kausapin at gisingin baka magmilagro pa… sobrang sakit mawalan ng isang kaibigan.. ikaw 'yong taong unang sumuporta sa laban ko sa PGT.. pahinga ka na… no more pain parekoy… isa kang tunay na kaibigan… hinding hindi kita malilimutan," Pomoy wrote on his Instagram page.

"Oh my. Rest with Jesus brother," Alcasid tweeted.

"Jovit.... totoo ba to? Ang saya saya pa natin dito.. hindi ka lang naging mabuting kaibigan sa 'min. Para ka na naming kapatid eh. Mami-miss ka namin. At mahal na mahal ka namin," Celis captioned her post on Facebook, where she shared a clip which shows their bonding moment with Baldivino.

"I can’t believe this… rest in peace brother Jovit. Condolences to the family," Guidicelli wrote on his Twitter.

Zsa Zsa Padilla tweeted: "R.I.P. Jovit."

ABS-CBN's Star Music also mourned the passing of Jovit.

"Your powerful talent and music will always be remembered. Thank you for sharing your music to the world. Rest in peace, @jovit_baldivino We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and supporters," the post read.

Just last Wednesday, Star Music released on its official YouTube channel a video of Baldivino's greatest hits.

Jovit rose to fame as the first grand winner of ABS-CBN's nationwide talent-reality show “Pilipinas Got Talent” in 2010.

“Masakit sa loob namin pero kailangang ipasa-Diyos namin ito,“ Hilario Baldivino, Jovit’s father, told ABS-CBN News. “Mahal na mahal ko anak ko pero mayron din tayong Panginoon kaya kailangan tanggapin natin.”



The Baldivino patriarch related that Jovit had a mild stroke last November 22.

Jovit was treated for five days in a Batangas hospital after which he recovered at their family home. Last weekend he was invited to perform in a Christmas party in Batangas City where he suffered yet another stroke.

Jovit was a teenager selling siomai in Batangas when he joined “Pilipinas Got Talent” ion 2010. Even then he was already a YouTube sensation with his rendition of Journey’s “Faithfully”.

The Baldivino family is finalizing wake arrangements for Jovit at their home in Rosario, Batangas.

