Kiki Coe wins 'Canada's Drag Race' S4 design challenge

Photo from Kiki Coe's Instagram account.

Filipino drag queen Kiki Coe slayed the design challenge of "Canada's Drag Race" season 4 and won the maxi challenge.

In the fourth episode of the show that aired Friday, the 9 remaining queens were tasked to create looks from various out of the closet items and make it into a couture outfit.

Kiki Coe wowed the judges with her bedazzled red gown and by channeling her pageantry aura on the runway.

"For the first time in the history of 'Canada's Drag Race,' when you walked out on stage, I got emotional. I literally started tearing up. You are glowing and I could tell how beautiful you felt," host Brooke Lynn Hytes said.

"You look rich. I can't tell what this started as, it looks custom," Traci Melchor said. "I said if you were going to do simple silhouette that it needed to be spot on, and it's flawless," Brad Goreski added.

Guest judge Christian Allaire noted how Kiki's look can match big fashion icons like Thierry Mugler and Maison Schiaparelli.

"I totally forgot we were in a design challenge, when you walked out in this. The fact that you can create something and create a gown that like rivals Mugler, Schiaparelli, it's the total package for me and I'm just totally in awe," Allaire said.

Kiki won the challenge and saved fellow Filipino queen Melinda Verga from elimination.

"This queen that I want to save, I still want to see this queen fight. And, I want her to believe to herself. And I want to tell you that you're not a punching bag," Kiki said.

Aimee Yonce Shennel and Nearah Nuff landed in the bottom and had to do a lip sync battle to "Come Through," by the show's alumni Priyanka and Lemon.

They impressed the judges and saved both of them.

This is the second time a Filipino drag queen won a maxi challenge in the Canadian franchise, after Kimmy Couture in season 3.

Melinda Verga and Kiki Coe are the two queens of Filipino descent included in the "Canada's Drag Race" season 4.

This is the first time the Canadian franchise included two Filipina queens in its roster.

Kyne was the first Filipina queen to join "Canada's Drag Race" in season 1, followed by Stephanie Prince and Kimmy Couture in seasons 2 and 3, respectively.

Kyne and Stephanie Prince ended their journey in 11th and 12th place, respectively, while Kimmy Couture made it to the Top 4.

"Drag Race Philippines" was recently renewed for a third season along with the Thai and French franchise.

Precious Paula Nicole and Captivating Katkat are the titleholders of "Drag Race Philippines," winning in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

RELATED VIDEO: