Kiki Coe and Melinda Verga. Photos from 'Canada's Drag Race' Instagram account.

Two Filipina drag queens were included in the roster of "Canada's Drag Race" season 4.

In the meet the queens reveal on Thursday, Kiki Coe and Melinda Verga were announced as part of the 11-member cast of the show.

"I'm representing someone that I wish I had when I was a kid. I wanna show the world what Filipino talent is made of," Kiki Coe said.

This is the first time the Canadian franchise included two Filipina queens in its roster.

Kyne was the first Filipina queen to join "Canada's Drag Race" in season 1, followed by Stephanie Prince and Kimmy Couture in seasons 2 and 3, respectively.

Kyne and Stephanie Prince ended their journey in 11th and 12th place, respectively, while Kimmy Couture made it to the Top 4.

"Drag Race Philippines" was recently renewed for a third season along with the Thai and French franchise.

Precious Paula Nicole and Captivating Katkat are the titleholders of "Drag Race Philippines," winning in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

