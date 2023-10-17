'Drag Race' PH, Thailand, France renewed for season 3

Precious Paula Nicole, and Captivating Katkat. Screenshots from HBO Go.

MANILA — Hit reality show "Drag Race Philippines" has been renewed for a new season two weeks after its second season finale, American production company World of Wonder (WOW) confirmed Tuesday.

"Drag Race Philippines" will have a third season along with "Drag Race France," which also recently wrapped up its season 2.

All fierce things come in THREES! 🇫🇷🇵🇭🇹🇭



Today at #MIPCOM2023, @worldofwonder announces that Drag Race France, Drag Race Philippines, and Drag Race Thailand will each return for a 3rd season!



Today at #MIPCOM2023, @worldofwonder announces that Drag Race France, Drag Race Philippines, and Drag Race Thailand will each return for a 3rd season!

Also renewed for a third season is "Drag Race Thailand," which aired its last season back in 2018.

"All fierce things come in threes," WOW said in its post on X, formerly Twitter.

WOW has yet to confirm if the "Untucked" segment of the show will also be renewed.

Precious Paula Nicole and Captivating Katkat are the titleholders of "Drag Race Philippines," winning in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

All episodes of “Drag Race Philippines” and its “Untucked” segment are available on WOW Presents Plus, HBO Go, and Discovery Plus.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

