Ella Pangilinan, Enrique Miranda tie the knot

MANILA -- Ella Pangilinan, the eldest child of Maricel Laxa and Anthony Pangilinan, has married her long-time boyfriend Enrique Lhuillier Miranda.

Photos and snaps from the happy occasion were uploaded online by their family, friends and guests.

On Instagram, Ella's brother, Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan, also shared a video of the married couple.

Ella herself reposted some of the photos and videos from her wedding.

In their recent cover feature on Metro Society, Ella and Miranda shared that they were introduced to each other by a common friend of Pangilinans and Lhuilliers.

Ella announced her engagement with Miranda in December last year.

