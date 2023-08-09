Ella Pangilinan, the eldest daughter of Maricel Laxa and Anthony Pangilinan, shared snaps from her prenup pictorial with fiance Enrique Miranda. Photos from Nice Print Photography Ella Pangilinan, the eldest daughter of Maricel Laxa and Anthony Pangilinan, shared snaps from her prenup pictorial with fiance Enrique Miranda. Photos from Nice Print Photography Ella Pangilinan, the eldest daughter of Maricel Laxa and Anthony Pangilinan, shared snaps from her prenup pictorial with fiance Enrique Miranda. Photos from Nice Print Photography

MANILA –– Ella Pangilinan, the eldest daughter of Maricel Laxa and Anthony Pangilinan, shared snaps from her prenup pictorial with fiance Enrique Miranda.

In a series of Instagram posts, Ella glowed in a green Carolina Herrera dress, Metro.style shared in a report.

"(F)inally took some engagement photos ... I can’t believe I get to marry you this year," Ella shared in the caption.

Last December, Ella shared her new milestone calling the engagement the “best Christmas present ever.”

Among those elated over it were Ella’s mom, her brother Donny, sister Hannah, and cousins KC Concepcion, Kianna Valenciano, Paolo Valenciano and Gab Valenciano.

Maricel and Anthony have five children.

