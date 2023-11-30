Ella Pangilinan, fiance Enrique Miranda share love story

MANILA -- Engaged couple Ella Pangilinan, the eldest daughter of Maricel Laxa and Anthony Pangalinan, and her fiance Enrique Lhuillier Miranda shared their love story in their cover feature on Metro Society.

In the cover story, the couple shared how they were introduced by a common friend of Pangilinans and Lhuilliers, as well as how they managed having a long-distance relationship.

During the first two years of their relationship, Ella was studying design in Florence, Italy, while Enrique was studying business in Sydney, Australia.

Asked how they figured out that this was more than “just dating,” Miranda said: “After two years of doing long distance, and then by our third year, we were back in Manila, I already knew this was serious, serious, serious."

“For me, it was when I saw that this was already bigger than ourselves. During the pandemic, his mom invited my family to Tali (beach) and wow, everyone got along so well. It gave me a vision of what my future could be, of what it would be like to have in-laws, and at the end of the day, we are both so close to our families,” Pangilinan recalled.



The two also shared some details of their upcoming wedding.

“I’m in charge of the party! The alcohol, the DJ, that’s all on me,” said Miranda, the grandson of Ambassador Philippe Lhuillier and son of Angelique Lhuillier Miranda.

Asked what they are looking forward to, “Just us, being together," he said, while Pangilinan gave a smile and silent nod.

Recently, a bridal shower was held for Pangilinan, the sister of Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan.

In a previous guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Laxa said she is thrilled for Ella's upcoming wedding.

"Ako excited ako for Ella kasi six years na silang magkasama ni Enrique. I am just so happy that we can welcome Enrique in our family dahil talagang he respects, he loves Ella and he is just one of the members of our family," Laxa said.

Related video: