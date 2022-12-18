Donny's sister Ella Pangilinan is now engaged

MANILA – Ella Pangilinan, the eldest daughter of Maricel Laxa and Anthony Pangilinan, is now engaged to Enrique Miranda.

Ella shared the wonderful news through Instagram on Friday night, calling the engagement the “best Christmas present ever.”

Among those elated over it were Ella’s mom, her brother Donny, sister Hannah, and cousins KC Concepcion, Kianna Valenciano, Paolo Valenciano and Gab Valenciano.

“Engaged. Speechless, still processing as my heart is full. Thank you Enrique M for the love and the boldness to take the next step. Special shoutout to Ferds who made the introductionn that led to this,” Maricel wrote in her own Instagram page.

“I LOVE YOU BOTHHHHHH,” Donny told the couple.

Several celebrities such as Ryan Agoncillo, Ruffa Gutierrez, Sofia Andres, Karylle, and Ria Atade also congratulated Ella and Miranda as they gear up for a new chapter of their lives.

Maricel and Anthony have five children.

FROM THE ARCHIVE