MANILA — The P-pop supergroup SB19 is set to debut a new song for the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Love At First Stream,” ABS-CBN’s music and film arms announced on Monday.

@SB19Official

12.10.21

SB19 x LOVE AT FIRST STREAM



SB19 x LOVE AT FIRST STREAM! Hear it first this 12.10.2021 #LAFSMMFF2021

Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin will release “No Stopping You” on December 10, according to Star Music and Star Cinema.

“SB19 is going to keep that fire burning,” the record label said, with a photo of the group inside a recording studio.

Star Cinema, which is producing “Love At First Stream,” earlier teased the original soundtrack with a video of the members recording, with only a portion of their faces shown.

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina and co-produced with Kumu, “Love At First Stream” follows the love stories of Magumi (Kaori Oinuma) and Gino (Jeremiah Lisbo), and Vilma (Daniela Stranner) and Tupe (Anthony Jennings), who meet through online streaming.

SB19’s collaboration with Star Music and Star Cinema caps a packed year for the group, which staged just this year three concerts, on top of dozens of live performances and their nominations in the Billboard and MTV Europe music awards.