MANILA — The Filipino supergroup SB19 are nominated in the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards as Best Southeast Asia Act.

The “MAPA” hitmakers, composed of Justin, Pablo, Stell, Josh, and Felip, are up against music acts from five other countries.

They are nominated alongside Ink Waruntorn of Thailand, JJ Lin of Singapore, K-ICM of Vietnam, Lyodra of Indonesia, and Naim Daniel of Malaysia.

They are the lone Philippine act to be nominated in this year’s MTV EMA.

Winners will be determined via public votes.

A’TIN, or fans of SB19, can vote via mtvema.com until November 10.

The 2021 MTV EMAs will be held in Hungary, with live broadcast on MTV channels across 180 countries, on November 14 (November 15, Manila time).

This marks SB19’s latest international nomination in a major awards show, after they vied for Top Social Artist in the 2021 Billboard Music Awards early this year.

