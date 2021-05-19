National pride: NCCA, CCP back SB19’s history-making Billboard nomination

SB19 was among the performers at the Philippine-Korea Cultural Exchange Festival in 2020. NCCA/ShowBT Philippines

MANILA — Filipino supergroup SB19’s history-making nomination in the Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) has been elevated to a matter of cultural pride, with government agencies now publicly urging support for the “What?” hitmaker’s bid to win the award.

In separate social media updates, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) called on Filipinos to vote for SB19 to become BMMA’s Top Social Artist this year.

SB19, composed of Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin, are nominated in the fan-driven category alongside Ariana Grande, BTS, Blackpink, and Seventeen.

“SB19 is the lone and first Filipino act to be nominated in the Billboard Music Awards,” the NCCA said, before mentioning the group’s past involvements in its cultural programs.

“As the prime agency that safeguards, develops and promotes Filipino arts and culture, the NCCA encourages everyone to support mainstream Filipino artists,” it said.

Similarly, CCP emphasized the historic feat of SB19 in its separate statement of support, saying, “For the first time in history, a Philippine act/artist has been nominated in the Billboard Music Awards under the Top Social Artist award category.”

Both the NCCA and CCP detailed the means of voting to help SB19 secure the trophy.

Launched in 2011, the Top Social Artist category fields nominees based on major fan interactions, like music streaming and social engagement.

Global voting is ongoing until May 21. Winners will be announced on May 23 during the BBMA show, to be streamed live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, USA.

Meanwhile, SB19 is also gearing up for its online concert, “Back In The Zone,” to be held on July 18 via KTX.ph, on the heels of the massive success of “What?” and the release of their 6th single “MAPA.”

