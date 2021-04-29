SB19 joins BTS, Blackpink as top social artist finalists in Billboard awards

SB19 is the first Filipino act or artist to be nominated in the top social artist category of the Billboard Music Awards. Instagram: @officialsb19

MANILA — The P-pop supergroup SB19 is one of the finalists in the running as top social artist in the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMA), ranking alongside K-pop phenomena BTS and Blackpink.

SB19 was included in the fan-voted category, according to the list of nominees released by BBMA on Friday night (Manila time).

Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin are in superstar company; their fellow finalists are US hitmaker Ariana Grande, BTS, Blackpink, and Seventeen, also from South Korea.

SB19’s inclusion marks the first Filipino nomination in the top social artist category since it was launched in 2011. The fan-driven list is based on major fan interactions, like music streaming and social engagement, as well as worldwide voting.

From 2011 to 2016, Canadian superstar Justin Bieber took home the award, but that streak was broken with the entry of BTS, which has been the consistent winner since 2017 until 2020.

This year’s BBMA will be streamed live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, USA, on May 23.

