Kaori Oinuma, Jeremiah Lisbo, Daniela Stranner, and Anthony Jennings lead the cast of ‘Love At First Stream.’ Star Cinema

MANILA — Star Cinema introduced on Thursday the main characters of the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Love At First Stream.”

The romantic-comedy film, directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, stars Kaori Oinuma, Jeremiah Lisbo, Daniela Stranner, and Anthony Jennings.

New character posters revealed their portrayals in the film, with a brief description matching their names.

Oinuma is Megumi, the “sweet girl next door,” while her screen partner Lisbo is Gino, the “bad boy heartthrob.”

Stranner is Vilma, the “unstoppable dreamer,” while the other half of her love team, Jennings, is Tupe, the “loyal lover boy.”

A collaboration between Star Cinema and Kumu, “Love At First Stream” is billed as a one-of-a-kind offering that will incorporate the livestreaming platform’s social reach.

Through Kumu, two showbiz newcomers were also cast in supporting roles — Chico Alicaya and Amanda Zamora — after a period of campaigning. They will appear in the film as a “guest love team.”

Early this month, “Love At First Stream” was announced as one of the eight competing entries in this year’s MMFF, which will kick off Christmas Day.