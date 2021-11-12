‘Kun Maupay Man It Panahon’ and ‘Love At First Stream’ are among the entries in the 2021 edition of the MMFF. Black Sheep/Star Cinema

MANILA — The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) announced on Friday the eight competing entries in its 2021 edition, which also marks the festival’s return to physical cinemas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The selection of the MMFF executive committee spans genres, from drama, action, comedy, horror, to romance.

A notable inclusion is “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon,” the Yolanda-set drama which has drawn critical acclaim internationally, clinching a special award at the Locarno Film Festival and the best director trophy for Carlo Francisco Manatad at the London East Asia Film Festival.

This year’s MMFF will open Christmas Day and will run until January 8. Owing to eased lockdown measures, it will screen entries in cinemas, unlike the 2020 edition, when it held the entire festival virtually.

Below is the full list of the selected films, trimmed down from a total of 19 submissions:

A HARD DAY

Directed by Law Fajardo

Starring Dingdong Dantes and John Arcilla

Produced by Viva Communications, Inc.

Genre: Action

BIG NIGHT

Directed by Jun Robles Lana

Starring Christian Bables and John Arcilla

Produced by Cignal Entertainment, The Ideafirst Company, Octobertrain Films, and Quantum Films

Genre: Comedy

HULING ULAN SA TAG-ARAW

Directed by Louie Ignacio

Starring Rita Daniela and Ken Chan

Produced by Heaven’s Best Entertainment

Genre: Romantic Comedy

HUWAG KANG LALABAS

Directed by Adolf Alix, Jr.

Starring Kim Chiu, Jameson Blake, Beauty Gonzalez, and Aiko Melendez

Produced by Obra Cinema

Genre: Horror

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON

Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad

Starring Charos Santos-Concio, Daniel Padilla, and Rans Rifol

Produced by Cinematografica, Plan C, House on Fire, iWant TFC, Globe Studios, Black Sheep, Quantum Films, Inc., AAAND Company, Kawankawan Media, Weydemann Bros., CMB Films

Genre: Drama

LOVE AT FIRST STREAM

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina

Starring Kaori Oinuma, Jeremiah Lisbo, Daniela Stranner, and Anthony Jennings

Produced by Star Cinema and Kumu

Genre: Romantic Comedy

NELIA

Directed by Lester Dimaranan

Starring Winwyn Marquez and Raymond Bagatsing

Produced by A and Q Production Films, Inc.

Genre: Suspense Drama

THE EXORSIS

Directed by Fifth Solomon

Starring Toni Gonzaga and Alex Gonzaga

Produced by TINCAN

Genre: Horror Comedy