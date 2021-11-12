MANILA — The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) announced on Friday the eight competing entries in its 2021 edition, which also marks the festival’s return to physical cinemas amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The selection of the MMFF executive committee spans genres, from drama, action, comedy, horror, to romance.
A notable inclusion is “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon,” the Yolanda-set drama which has drawn critical acclaim internationally, clinching a special award at the Locarno Film Festival and the best director trophy for Carlo Francisco Manatad at the London East Asia Film Festival.
This year’s MMFF will open Christmas Day and will run until January 8. Owing to eased lockdown measures, it will screen entries in cinemas, unlike the 2020 edition, when it held the entire festival virtually.
Below is the full list of the selected films, trimmed down from a total of 19 submissions:
A HARD DAY
Directed by Law Fajardo
Starring Dingdong Dantes and John Arcilla
Produced by Viva Communications, Inc.
Genre: Action
BIG NIGHT
Directed by Jun Robles Lana
Starring Christian Bables and John Arcilla
Produced by Cignal Entertainment, The Ideafirst Company, Octobertrain Films, and Quantum Films
Genre: Comedy
HULING ULAN SA TAG-ARAW
Directed by Louie Ignacio
Starring Rita Daniela and Ken Chan
Produced by Heaven’s Best Entertainment
Genre: Romantic Comedy
HUWAG KANG LALABAS
Directed by Adolf Alix, Jr.
Starring Kim Chiu, Jameson Blake, Beauty Gonzalez, and Aiko Melendez
Produced by Obra Cinema
Genre: Horror
KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad
Starring Charos Santos-Concio, Daniel Padilla, and Rans Rifol
Produced by Cinematografica, Plan C, House on Fire, iWant TFC, Globe Studios, Black Sheep, Quantum Films, Inc., AAAND Company, Kawankawan Media, Weydemann Bros., CMB Films
Genre: Drama
LOVE AT FIRST STREAM
Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina
Starring Kaori Oinuma, Jeremiah Lisbo, Daniela Stranner, and Anthony Jennings
Produced by Star Cinema and Kumu
Genre: Romantic Comedy
NELIA
Directed by Lester Dimaranan
Starring Winwyn Marquez and Raymond Bagatsing
Produced by A and Q Production Films, Inc.
Genre: Suspense Drama
THE EXORSIS
Directed by Fifth Solomon
Starring Toni Gonzaga and Alex Gonzaga
Produced by TINCAN
Genre: Horror Comedy
