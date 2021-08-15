MANILA — “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon”, starring Charo Santos-Concio and Daniel Padilla, has won the Cinema e Gioventù Prize from the Concorso Cineasti del presente Junior Jury at the 74th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

This was announced on the official Facebook page of the Yolanda-set film with the international title “Whether the Weather is Fine” as well as on the page of Film Development Council of the Philippines head Liza Dino.

“WOOOOHOOOOO!!! GO PHILIPPINES!!! So proud of you guys! #TEAMFDCP is here to always support. May Tokyo na, may Locarno pa!!! Mabuhay ang pelikulang Pilipino,” wrote Dino in her caption.

Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad, the film made its world premiere as part of the festival’s Concorso Cineasti del Presente, or Filmmakers of the Present Competition.

It is the sole Philippine film selected to compete in the section, which highlights works of emerging directors from around the globe.

“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” is set during the onslaught and aftermath of supertyphoon Yolanda (Haiyan, and centers on “a mother (Santos-Concio) and her son (Padilla) as they struggle for survival and deal with absurdity of fate,” according to its synopsis. It also stars newcomer Rans Rifol.

Aside from its Locarno tilt, the film will make its North American premiere via the Toronto International Film Festival, where it will be screened under the Contemporary World Cinema section starting September 9.

Yolanda devastated the Philippines in November 2013.

