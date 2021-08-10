‘Kun Maupay Man It Panahon’ is ‘extraordinary’: Locarno review

MANILA — “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon,” the Yolanda-set film starring Charo Santos-Concio and Daniel Padilla, has been described as “extraordinary” in a first review from the ongoing Locarno Film Festival.

Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad, the film with the international title “Weather the Whether is Fine” made its world premiere as part of the festival’s Concorso Cineasti del Presente, or Filmmakers of the Present Competition.

It is the sole Philippine film selected to compete in the section, which highlights works of emerging directors from around the globe.

In the first review from the Switzerland event, Berlin-based film critic Giovanni Marchini-Camia wrote: “Religion and myths contend to offer salvation. The attitude of the characters is perplexing, ambiguously pitched between cynicism and resilience, offering a provocative portrait of a population for whom calamity is a recurring and inevitable fact of life.

“With keen empathy, dashes of dark, yet compassionate humor, and occasional flights into fantasy — why is a lion sitting on a roof, calmly spectating the mass suffering? — Manatad takes us on an extraordinary journey across a Boschian panorama of dire need and fortitude.”

“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” is set during the onslaught and aftermath of supertyphoon Yolanda, and centers on “a mother (Santos-Concio) and her son (Padilla) as they struggle for survival and deal with absurdity of fate,” according to its synopsis. It also stars newcomer Rans Rifol.

Aside from its Locarno tilt, the film will make its North American premiere via the Toronto International Film Festival, where it will be screen under the Contemporary World Cinema section starting September 9.