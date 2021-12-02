Zack Tabudlo, Ben&Ben top Spotify PH streams in 2021

Rising singer Zack Tabudlo's viral hit 'Binibini' is the most streamed song on Spotify in the Philippines this 2021. Handout

MANILA -- (UPDATE) Breakout star Zack Tabudlo, indie band Ben&Ben and K-pop juggernaut BTS are among the artists who dominated music streaming in the Philippines this year, Spotify said Thursday.

Tabudlo's viral hit "Binibini" took the top spot on Spotify's most streamed songs in the country for 2021, the streaming service said in a statement.

The 20-year-old singer, who currently has 3.1 million monthly listeners on the platform, released his debut album in mid-October.

Tabudlo is also part of the roster of Spotify's RADAR program, which aims to introduce local music acts to international listeners.

BTS' "Butter," meanwhile, placed No. 2 on the list of most streamed songs, followed by Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license." American singer Pink Sweats' "At My Worst" and Bruno Mars' "Leave the Door Open" ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

The Grammy-nominated BTS also emerged as the Philippines' most streamed artist and top streamed K-pop artist, according to Spotify.

Ben&Ben, which released its sophomore studio album last August, topped the list of most streamed OPM artists, followed by Moira dela Torre.

Indie rock band Nobita's 2020 single "Ikaw Lang" remained popular this year, becoming the most shared Spotify track on social media.

Here's more of what Filipinos listened to, according to Spotify:

Philippines’ Most Streamed Artists

BTS

Taylor Swift

Justin Bieber

Ben&Ben

Ariana Grande

Philippines’ Most Streamed OPM Artists

Ben&Ben

Moira Dela Torre

Skusta Clee

Zack Tabudlo

Arthur Nery

Philippines’ Most Streamed Albums

"SOUR," Olivia Rodrigo

"Justice, "Justin Bieber

"Fearless (Taylor’s version)," Taylor Swift

"BE," BTS

"=," Ed Sheeran

Philippines’ Most Streamed Local Albums

"Letters Never Sent," Arthur Nery

"Anthology," Eraserheads

"Patawad," Moira Dela Torre

"LIMASAWA STREET," Ben&Ben

"Malaya," Moira Dela Torre

Philippines’ Most Streamed Songs

"Binibini," Zack Tabudlo

"Butter," BTS

"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo

"At My Worst," Pink Sweat$

"Leave the Door Open," Bruno Mars

Philippines’ Most Streamed Local Songs

"Binibini," Zack Tabudlo

"Nangangamba," Zack Tabudlo

"Paraluman," Adie

"Dance With You," Skusta Clee and Yuri Dope

"Ikaw Lang," NOBITA

Philippines’ Top Male Artists

Justin Bieber

Ed Sheeran

Bruno Mars

Skusta Clee

Zack Tabudlo

Arthur Nery

Giveon

Shawn Mendes

Khalid

Post Malone

Philippines’ Top Female Artists

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Olivia Rodrigo

Moira Dela Torre

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Billie Eilish

Adele

Mariah Carey

IU

Philippines’ Top Bands

BTS

Ben&Ben

TWICE

LANY

BLACKPINK

Maroon 5

Parokya Ni Edgar

One Direction

Coldplay

December Avenue

Philippines’ Top Streamed K-pop Artists

BTS

Twice

Blackpink

IU

Seventeen

Globally, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny emerged as Spotify's top artist, while Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license" was the top streamed song.

