Zack Tabudlo, Ben&Ben top Spotify PH streams in 2021

MANILA -- (UPDATE) Breakout star Zack Tabudlo, indie band Ben&Ben and K-pop juggernaut BTS are among the artists who dominated music streaming in the Philippines this year, Spotify said Thursday.
Tabudlo's viral hit "Binibini" took the top spot on Spotify's most streamed songs in the country for 2021, the streaming service said in a statement.
The 20-year-old singer, who currently has 3.1 million monthly listeners on the platform, released his debut album in mid-October.
Tabudlo is also part of the roster of Spotify's RADAR program, which aims to introduce local music acts to international listeners.
BTS' "Butter," meanwhile, placed No. 2 on the list of most streamed songs, followed by Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license." American singer Pink Sweats' "At My Worst" and Bruno Mars' "Leave the Door Open" ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.
The Grammy-nominated BTS also emerged as the Philippines' most streamed artist and top streamed K-pop artist, according to Spotify.
Ben&Ben, which released its sophomore studio album last August, topped the list of most streamed OPM artists, followed by Moira dela Torre.
Indie rock band Nobita's 2020 single "Ikaw Lang" remained popular this year, becoming the most shared Spotify track on social media.
Here's more of what Filipinos listened to, according to Spotify:
Philippines’ Most Streamed Artists
BTS
Taylor Swift
Justin Bieber
Ben&Ben
Ariana Grande
Philippines’ Most Streamed OPM Artists
Ben&Ben
Moira Dela Torre
Skusta Clee
Zack Tabudlo
Arthur Nery
Philippines’ Most Streamed Albums
"SOUR," Olivia Rodrigo
"Justice, "Justin Bieber
"Fearless (Taylor’s version)," Taylor Swift
"BE," BTS
"=," Ed Sheeran
Philippines’ Most Streamed Local Albums
"Letters Never Sent," Arthur Nery
"Anthology," Eraserheads
"Patawad," Moira Dela Torre
"LIMASAWA STREET," Ben&Ben
"Malaya," Moira Dela Torre
Philippines’ Most Streamed Songs
"Binibini," Zack Tabudlo
"Butter," BTS
"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo
"At My Worst," Pink Sweat$
"Leave the Door Open," Bruno Mars
Philippines’ Most Streamed Local Songs
"Binibini," Zack Tabudlo
"Nangangamba," Zack Tabudlo
"Paraluman," Adie
"Dance With You," Skusta Clee and Yuri Dope
"Ikaw Lang," NOBITA
Philippines’ Top Male Artists
Justin Bieber
Ed Sheeran
Bruno Mars
Skusta Clee
Zack Tabudlo
Arthur Nery
Giveon
Shawn Mendes
Khalid
Post Malone
Philippines’ Top Female Artists
Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
Olivia Rodrigo
Moira Dela Torre
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Billie Eilish
Adele
Mariah Carey
IU
Philippines’ Top Bands
BTS
Ben&Ben
TWICE
LANY
BLACKPINK
Maroon 5
Parokya Ni Edgar
One Direction
Coldplay
December Avenue
Philippines’ Top Streamed K-pop Artists
BTS
Twice
Blackpink
IU
Seventeen
Globally, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny emerged as Spotify's top artist, while Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license" was the top streamed song.
Globally, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny emerged as Spotify's top artist, while Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license" was the top streamed song.
RELATED VIDEO