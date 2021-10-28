Watch more on iWantTFC

Zack Tabudlo, the breakout singer-songwriter behind the viral hit “Binibini,” is still “on cloud nine” over the early success of his debut album, as seen through its growing streaming numbers internationally on Spotify.

“It’s just crazy. I’m just speechless until now,” Tabudlo told ABS-CBN News, reacting to his songs being heard worldwide — and making waves on the music platform as one of its RADAR artists.

Tabudlo credited the Spotify program, which is dedicated to help emerging artists widen their reach globally, for his streaming milestones.

Tabudlo, who released his 14-track album “Episode” on October 15, currently has 2.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Among Filipino artists, he has had the highest increase of streams at 2,500% in the past year, according to the platform.

Overseas, Tabudlo has enjoyed an expanding listener base, notably in the US, Canada, Thailand, Australia, Indonesia, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan. His international growth has logged a 1,300% increase in recent months, Spotify said.

Those numbers are aside from Tabudlo’s previous chart-topping successes, having spent six consecutive weeks at the top of Spotify Philippines Top 50, and four consecutive weeks as the No. 1 artist in Spotify Global Viral, both with “Binibini.”

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Tabudlo shared his disbelief over the strides in his young career (singling out being seen on a Times Square billboard as memorable), and recalled the beginnings of his journey as an artist, particularly as one of the finalists of “The Voice Kids.”

Spotify’s Head of Music in Asia, Kossy Ng, also joined the interview, detailing the platform’s RADAR program for its roster of rising artists, and explaining the appeal of Tabudlo’s music, which now transcends territories.