Zack Tabudlo in cloud nine after getting featured in Rolling Stone

MANILA – Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo is in cloud nine after he was featured in a Rolling Stone article about international artists music lovers should have on their radar.

“I’m crying again. My heart is beating so fast. Your boy just got featured as one of the international artists in a freaking Rolling Stone article,” he said in a post on social media.

“Thank you all so much for your love as always. To the team behind me and to each and every one of you who support my music,” he said.

In the Rolling Stone feature, Tabudlo was described as a teenage singer “crafting poignant records about heartbreak that belie his young age.”

“His single ‘Binibini’ — Tagalog for ‘young woman’ — is about the helplessly joyous feeling of falling in love, and its universally understood musings have placed the song firmly at the top of the Filipino Spotify charts for several weeks. The track’s music video is a departure from its lyrics by showing the other side of this meteoric kind of love: When it fizzles,” it added.

Aside from the Filipino singer, the article also put a spotlight on other international artists featured in Spotify’s Radar program.

The program’s aims is said “to introduce a global community of fans to breakout artists that are transforming genres in their home countries — and poised to hit the big time on a global stage.”

