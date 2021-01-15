Fil-Am singer Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘drivers license’ is breaking hearts, streaming records

MANILA — If you’re subscribed to any of the major music streaming platforms, then you’ve probably come across this new song, “drivers license.” More likely if you are the type to browse the ones trending.

The post-breakup tune is probably the most streamed song in the world at the moment, and the one who made it, Olivia Rodrigo —who is Filipino-American— is understandably in shock. “Can’t wait to tell my therapist that ppl like the song,” she wrote on Twitter, a few days after its release this past week.

According to Spotify, “drivers license” broke its record for the biggest single day streams for a non-holiday song last January 11 (15.17 million), before beating it the day after (17.01 million).

This is in addition to other feats like becoming the first song to simultaneously rank number one on the US iTunes and US Apple Music singles charts; grabbing the record for the the most requested song ever in one day on Amazon’s Alexa; and reaching nearly 30 million views on YouTube since premiering last January 7.

In an interview with Billboard, Spotify’s Global Hits lead Becky Bass tried to explain the song’s popularity.

“I definitely think it’s a perfect storm. When we were talking about the audience that she had prior to the release —that’s a very young, female, engaged audience. So they really sort of sparked the flame. But now what you have is it traveling well beyond that audience. And obviously social media platforms have helped that, but I think just word of mouth.”

“This is a song you’re talking about with everyone right now. Everyone’s listening to it, everyone’s obsessing over it.”

The song is Rodrigo’s debut single.

Prior, she is known as the star of the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

Talking to People, Rodrigo said that she wrote “drivers license” while “literally crying” in her living room.

“I was driving around my neighborhood, actually listening to really sad songs and crying in the car, and I got home and I was like, 'Maybe I'll write a song about this, crying in the car,’” she recalled.