Championing women empowerment through stories of Filipina athletes, Kim Chiu, Amy Perez, and Karylle were named “Magpasikat 2021” grand winners on Saturday, besting 3 other groups in the annual competition held on the anniversary of “It’s Showtime!”.

Taking the top prize worth P200,000, Chiu and Perez teared up as they were announced the champion, defeating the poignant performance of Vice Ganda’s group, who settled for second place.

The cash prize will go to a non-profit organization that encourages women to join sports.

Keeping the theme as an all-girl group in the competition, the trio lit up the stage in gold to celebrate women in their performance.

The group highlighted the huge contribution of women athletes in the Philippines as they featured Nesthy Petecio, Bong Coo, Elma Muros-Posadas, Mikee Cojuangco, Dyan Castillejo, and the first-ever Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

Girl group 4th Impact also joined the team’s performance, while Karylle literally lit up in her gown when she performed an original composition honoring women.

“Para na rin kasing naging taon ng kababaihan ang 2021 dahil din sa achievements ng ating women athletes,” Perez said.

Chiu, who at one point danced while her skirt was on fire, explained that they chose the fire element to inspire other women to keep their passion burning.

“Kahit ilang beses tayong natumba, ilang beses tayo natapak-tapakan, basta alam natin kung ano 'yung goal natin sa buhay, hinding-hindi tayo papabayaan ng ilaw na 'yun. And that fire, we call passion,” she said.

Meanwhile, Vice with Jackie Gonzaga and Ryan Bang closed “Magpasikat 2021” with a heart-wrenching show that paid tribute to lives lost during the pandemic.

The comedian, through a voice-over, revealed the theme of their performance, giving the audience time to grieve lost loved ones amid the health crisis.

This was followed by Vice Ganda’s soulful rendition of “See You Again”, accompanied by video clips of several people bidding goodbye to their departed family members and friends during the pandemic.

Taking third place were the groups of Vhong Navarro and Ogie Alcasid and Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz, and Ion Perez. Both groups received P50,000 for their chosen charities.

Navarro and Alcasid impressed viewers with their performance showcasing the importance of traditional Filipino games weaved into songs and dances.

The trio of Jugueta, Corpuz, and Perez, on the other hand, turned their performance into a “Madlang Pi-Poll” segment, letting the audience decide what they will do.

Judging the competition were rock legend Raymund Marasigan, veteran actor Joel Torre, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, and OPM icon Gary Valenciano.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, Jeepney TV, and iWant TFC.