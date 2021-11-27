Watch more on iWantTFC



Keeping the theme as an all-girl group in the competition, Kim Chiu, Amy Perez, and Karylle lit up the stage in gold to celebrate women in their “Magpasikat 2021” performance Saturday.

The group highlighted the huge contribution of women athletes in the Philippines as they featured Filipino pride Nesthy Petecio, Bong Coo, Elma Muros-Posadas, Mikee Cojuangco, Dyan Castillejo, and the first-ever Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

Chiu and Perez flaunted their dancing skills several times in their performance aside from playing the drums.

Girl group 4th Impact also joined the team’s performance while Karylle literally lit up in her gown when she performed an original composition honoring women.

“Para na rin kasing naging taon ng kababaihan ang 2021 dahil din sa achievements ng ating women athletes,” Perez said.

Meanwhile, Chiu, who at one point danced while her skirt was on fire, explained that they chose the fire element to inspire other women to keep their passion burning.

“Kahit ilang beses tayong natumba, ilang beses tayo natapak-tapakan, basta alam natin kung ano 'yung goal natin sa buhay, hinding-hindi tayo papabayaan ng ilaw na 'yun. And that fire, we call passion,” she said.

Now on its 12th year, the ABS-CBN variety show will once again treat the “madlang people” to spectacular performances from its mainstays through the traditional “Magpasikat” competition, with winnings going to their chosen beneficiaries.

Vhong Navarro is teaming up with Alcasid for "Talented Funny Tatays" and Vice is grouped with Ryan Bang and Jackie Gonzaga in "Pa-Love-Ang Mag-iina" team.

Chiu, Amy Perez, and Karylle are in the "Girl's Generations" group while Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz, and Ion Perez complete the "Showtime's Kulit Kuys."

Judging the competition are musician Raymund Marasigan, veteran actor Joel Torre, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, and OPM icon Gary Valenciano.

Zeus Collins, McCoy de Leon, Chie Filomeno, and “Reina ng Tahanan” winners Julianne Torres and Leona Andersen also joined the celebration of the noontime show.

"It's Showtime" airs weekdays and Saturdays via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, Jeepney TV, and iWant TFC.


