In a complete contrast from the first 3 performances, Vice Ganda, Jackie Gonzaga and Ryan Bang closed “Magpasikat 2021” with a heart-wrenching performance that paid tribute to lives lost during the pandemic.

On Saturday, Vice’s group took the “madlang pipol” and the judges to a rollercoaster of emotions as they started their performance with a funny skit that featured Ivana Alawi and Darren Espanto.

However, the hilarious exchange shifted into a painful turn as Gonzaga, pretending to be calling Vice Ganda, received bad news about the comedian, reducing her to tears with Bang.

The comedian, through a voice-over, revealed the theme of their performance, giving the audience time to grieve lost loved ones amid the health crisis.

This was followed by Vice Ganda’s soulful rendition of “See You Again”, accompanied by video clips of several people bidding goodbye to their departed family members and friends during the pandemic.

The “It’s Showtime!” host ditched his usual comedic routine to confront the painful reality many people have been experiencing in the past two years.

“Every day we are trying to give the audience something to watch na makakapag-escape sila. Every day we are just trying to escape sa pinagdadaanan natin. At ’yun ako,” Vice explained.

“This pandemic, I lost 4 of my super closest friends. Gusto ko mag-perform ’yung nasa puso ko, ’yung malapit sa puso ko.”

Vice said their performance was for everyone who failed to pay their last respects to their loved ones because of the limitations and fear brought by the coronavirus.

“Today, gusto ko samahan lahat ng mga tao at sabihin sa kanila na, lahat ng nawalan, lahat ng mga kamag-anak na di nakapunta sa burol, lahat ng mga kapamilya na hindi man lang nakasilip sa huling sandali, lahat ng mga kaibigan na di nakayap sa kaibigan, dahil sa pandemya. Di kayo nag-iisa,” he added.

Now on its 12th year, the ABS-CBN variety show will once again treat the “madlang people” to spectacular performances from its mainstays through the traditional “Magpasikat” competition, with winnings going to their chosen beneficiaries.

Vhong Navarro teamed up with Ogie Alcasid for "Talented Funny Tatays" while Kim Chiu, Amy Perez, and Karylle were in the "Girl's Generations" group.

Judging the competition were musician Raymund Marasigan, veteran actor Joel Torre, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, and OPM icon Gary Valenciano.

Zeus Collins, McCoy de Leon, Chie Filomeno, and “Reina ng Tahanan” winners Julianne Torres and Leona Andersen also joined the celebration of the noontime show.

"It's Showtime" airs weekdays and Saturdays via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, Jeepney TV, and iWant TFC.


