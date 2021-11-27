Watch more on iWantTFC

In their attempt to retrieve their missing “eggs”, Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz, and Ion Perez turned their “Magpasikat 2021” performance into a “Madlang Pi-Poll” segment, letting the audience decide what they will do.

The hilarious performance of the trio was made possible by Joey Marquez, who served as the game master, in a futuristic-themed “Choose Our Adventure” show.

While exchanging funny lines, Jugueta, Corpuz, and Perez had to dive into a pool full of mud as the audience picked it over ice.

In the next challenge, the three hosts acted like they were fighting a whole gang but had to take bullets based on the madlang pipol’s answer: bullets over bottles.

The final task was to get the last of the three missing eggs in an aquarium with a snake.

Now on its 12th year, the ABS-CBN variety show once again offered a treat to the “madlang people” with spectacular performances from its mainstays through the traditional “Magpasikat” competition, with winnings going to their chosen beneficiaries.

Vhong Navarro teamed up with Alcasid for "Talented Funny Tatays" and Vice is grouped with Ryan Bang and Jackie Gonzaga in the "Pa-Love-Ang Mag-iina" team.

Chiu, Amy Perez, and Karylle were in the "Girl's Generations" group.

Judging the competition are musician Raymund Marasigan, veteran actor Joel Torre, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, and OPM icon Gary Valenciano.

Zeus Collins, McCoy de Leon, Chie Filomeno, and “Reina ng Tahanan” winners Julianne Torres and Leona Andersen also joined the celebration of the noontime show.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, Jeepney TV, and iWant TFC.