"Huy labindalawang taon na tayo."

In a moving opening conversation, “It’s Showtime!” hosts took a trip down memory lane to reminisce on how they overcame uncertainties in the last two years brought by the pandemic as they officially opened “Magpasikat 2021.”

On Saturday, mainstay host and comedian Vice Ganda led the roster of hosts of the noontime show in sharing their insights about the program’s 12th year anniversary.

For newcomers Kim Chiu and Ogie Alcasid, they are grateful to be part of the “Showtime” family amid the health crisis.

“Every day ngayon lang ako tumawa ng non-stop 3 hours every day of my life. Sobrang laki nung pasasalamat ko... nasa isang bahay kami ng puno ng saya at pag-asa,” Chiu said.

Alcasid also felt validated as an artist when he was officially named as regular host of the show: “Are we still needed? Itong samahang 'to, yung validation ang sarap sa feeling ng isang aging artist.”

Vice also paid tribute to all the staff, who work tirelessly to produce everyday shows despite the limitations and crises that beset the company.

“Ang pananatili nitong Showtime ay hindi lamang pinagtrabahuhan ng isang tao. Napakaraming tao na di niyo kilala at di n'yo nakikita ang nagtrabaho, naghirap at nagtagumpay para dito sa programang ito. Hindi lang kami ito,” the comedian quipped.

Now on its 12th year, the ABS-CBN variety show will once again treat the “madlang people” to spectacular performances from its mainstays, through the traditional “Magpasikat” competition, with winnings going to their chosen beneficiaries.

Vhong Navarro is teaming up with Alcasid for "Talented Funny Tatays" and Vice is grouped with Ryan Bang and Jackie Gonzaga in "Pa-Love-Ang Mag-iina" team.

Chiu, Amy Perez, and Karylle are in the "Girl's Generations" group while Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz, and Ion Perez complete the "Showtime's Kulit Kuys."

Hosting the anniversary show are Ruffa Gutierrez, Janice de Belen, Louie Ocampo, Nyoy Volante and Klarisse de Guzman.

The “Ika-Labindala-Woah” celebration officially kicked off two Saturdays ago with the return of Vice Ganda to the show, after his successful concert series in the US.

They also introduced a new song titled "Toxic Free," written by DJ MOD.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays via the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, Jeepney TV, and iWant TFC.