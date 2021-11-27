Watch more on iWantTFC

“Super bongga.”

These were the words of host Ruffa Gutierrez after the impressive performance of Vhong Navarro and Ogie Alcasid in “Magpasikat 2021,” which highlighted the importance of traditional Filipino games weaved into songs and dances.

The pair opened their performance with a funny skit, where their usual comedic acts were focused about the present generation being hooked to online games.

As a consequence, Alcasid and Navarro would be trapped in “S-Kid Games,” taking cue from trending Korean thriller “Squid Game,” but featuring traditional Filipino street games such as piko, tagu-taguan, and patintero.

First to play was Navarro’s team that was accompanied by his dance group “Streetboys.” As expected, the host impressed with his cool dance moves all while playing “piko” in a 3D setup.

Alcasid, on the other hand, aced the game “tagu-taguan” with young singers such as Jeremy Glinoga and Reiven Umali. Singing Moira dela Torre’s “Tagu-Taguan,” the group showcased their singing prowess alongside the surprise appearance of Regine Velasquez, Alcasid's powerhouse singer wife.

In the last game “patintero,” the pair of Alcasid and Navarro opted to play in a musical way which was shot on a rooftop.

OPM icon Ebe Dancel and award-winning shadow group El Gamma Penumbra also had special participation.

Alcasid, later on, bared that he figured in an accident during rehearsals.

“Nahirapan ako. May risk na nangyari. Nung nagre-rehearse kami naputol 'yung kinasabitan ko. Praise the Lord, I'm safe. The show must go on,” Alcasid said.

He went on to remind the kids and even the adults to still consider playing with other people: “Wag nyo kakalimutan na maglaro sa inyong mga kasama. Kayong mga katulad ko na may edad na 'wag kayong mag-alala kung gusto nyo maging bata ulit.”

Now on its 12th year, the ABS-CBN variety show will once again treat the “madlang people” to spectacular performances from its mainstays through the traditional “Magpasikat” competition, with winnings going to their chosen beneficiaries.

Chiu, Amy Perez, and Karylle are in the "Girl's Generations" group while Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz, and Ion Perez complete the "Showtime's Kulit Kuys."

Judging the competition are musician Raymund Marasigan, veteran actor Joel Torre, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, and OPM icon Gary Valenciano.

Zeus Collins, McCoy de Leon, Chie Filomeno, and “Reina ng Tahanan” winners Julianne Torres and Leona Andersen also joined the celebration of the noontime show.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays via the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, Jeepney TV, and iWant TFC.