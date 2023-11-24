MANILA -- Actress Kaila Estrada and her siblings now have a good relationship now with their father, screen veteran John Estrada.

In Bernadette Sembrano's vlog, Kaila, who was with her sister Moira, opened up about their family and their relationship with their father.

"Okay talaga kami. We are happy and I feel like kasi whatever happens in the past, though it caused us a fair amount of pain, that it really was for the best," Kaila said.

"I would say we have such a great relationship with our dad now," she added.

For Kaila and Moira, their maturity also helped in rebuilding their relationship with their father.

Kaila even turned emotional when asked to give her message for her dad.

"Siguro kay dad, thank you. Kasi ito 'yung time na -- naiiyak ako -- parang 'yung relationship namin ngayon kasi, ito 'yung hinahanap namin noon pa. So I'm glad na we're at this point in our lives already na okay talaga kaming lahat. And it really, truly is a blessing. So thank you, kasi you really made an effort din to become close to us," Kaila said while tearing up.

Kaila and Moira also shared their message for their mother Janice de Belen.

"We appreciate you Ma. We are super grateful for everything that you've done for us, that you continue to do for us. And that we are always gonna be here. Siyempre ang wish ko lang din kay mama ay matupad lahat ng pangarap niya," Kaila said.

Kaila recently earned praise on social media for her portrayal of Sylvia in the ABS-CBN teleserye "Linlang."

Currently, Kaila is part of hit ABS-CBN series "Can't Buy Me Love," while John Estrada is part of the hit action series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."



