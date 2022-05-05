Janice de Belen with daughter Kaila Estrada. Handout

MANILA - Seasoned actress Janice de Belen and her daughter Kaila Estrada are collaborating for a Mother's Day special.

Estrada is De Belen's daughter with actor John Estrada. The two will talk about their relationship in Jeepney TV’s “Biyaheng Retro 2.0.”

In the episode, the two will have a fun dialogue featuring questions they have never asked each other before, with surprising and inspiring revelations.

This “Biyaheng Retro 2.0” Mother's Day special will air on Jeepney TV on May 8 at 8 pm. Its uncut version will be released on Jeepney TV's Facebook page and YouTube channel on May 10.

While acting runs in the family, it wasn’t until in 2019 when Estrada finally decided to immerse herself in the craft.

She took workshops under Star Magic at the time, and two years later, in June 2021, signed a management contract with the ABS-CBN talent agency. For Estrada, that momentous day signified fully committing to a new career, of being an actress.