MANILA -- Actor John Estrada is a proud father after his daughter Kaila Estrada got her chance to star in her first-ever "Maalaala Mo Kaya" episode, which will feature the life story of former celebrity DJ Karen Bordador.

Estrada's daughter with former wife, screen veteran Janice de Belen,

was cast to play Bordador in the two-part episode of "MMK," which airs on March 12 and 19.

"Proud daddy... Sana panoorin n'yo ang anak ko na si Kaila Estrada sa kaunaunahang 'MMK' ...Pag-ibig sa lahat," Estrada wrote on Instagram as he shared the trailer for the "MMK" episode.

Kaila, who’s mostly done modeling, has been earning praise for her performance in ABS-CBN's primetime drama "Viral Scandal" with Charlie Dizon.

Kaila decided to join show business in 2019 as she took workshops under Star Magic. In June 2021, she got to ink a management contract with the ABS-CBN talent agency.



"MMK" is available on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live YouTube channel, ABS-CBN Entertainment Facebook page, and iWantTFC. It's also available on The Filipino Channel and IPTV.