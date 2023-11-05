'Linlang' recap: Major death puts Victor behind bars

Victor (Paulo Avelino). Screenshot from Prime Video's YouTube channel.

A major death put Victor (Paulo Avelino) behind bars as new developments unfolded in the latest episodes of "Linlang" that aired Thursday.

As his quest to claim his daughter continues, Victor convinces Sylvia (Kaila Estrada) to testify against her husband Alex (JM de Guzman) and Juliana (Kim Chiu) to prove their infidelity.

Sylvia did not agree after Alex convinced him that he will not see Juliana anymore but things took a different turn after she caught her husband seeing his mistress anew.

Victor will also discover that he is the legal son and Amelia (Maricel Soriano) is the third party of the family. Pilar (Ruby Ruiz) also gave a video of Juliana and Alex that he can use for his case.

Sylvia had a cat fight with Juliana and the latter will suffer a miscarriage after their battle.

Juliana asked Victor to take a break but he took the opportunity to get full custody of his child.

Victor did not push through with his case against Juliana and Alex which made Sylvia angry.

The couple fought but things got worse when Alex accidentally killed his wife; he got away with it when by pinning the crime on his half-brother, Victor.

Victor was put behind bars for a long time with Alex pursuing a career in boxing after losing his license as a lawyer.

Juliana also had a good life with Alex, but not for long as Victor will be granted bail and has been plotting his revenge against the couple.

Produced by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape, "Linlang" streams exclusively on Prime Video with two episodes dropping every Thursday.

