MANILA -- "Aking Habangbuhay" is the latest song of Moira dela Torre recorded for Star Cinema's movie "An Inconvenient Love" starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

Its lyric video has been uploaded on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN Star Music.

Composed by Dela Torre herself, the track is arranged by Tommy Katigbak and produced by Jonathan Manalo.

Aside from Dela Torre's "Aking Habangbuhay" other songs from the original soundtrack of “An Inconvenient Love” which is now showing in over 100 cinemas nationwide, are BGYO’s “Tumitigil Ang Mundo,” BINI’s “Lagi” and “Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi” and Zack Tabudlo's "Pinadama."

The "hugot" hitmaker is known for her hits such as "Tagpuan" and "Malaya."

Dela Torre just finished her work as one of the judges of "Idol Philippines" season 2 which concluded last September 18.

She also recently recorded the singles “Kumpas” and “Babalik Sa ‘Yo,” for the soundtrack of the ABS-CBN teleserye “2 Good 2 Be True.”

