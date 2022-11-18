Donny, Belle to star in Zack Tabudlo's new music video

MANILA — Screen couple Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan are set to star in the music video of Zack Tabudlo’s new single “Pinadama,” the hitmaker teased on Thursday.

On Instagram, Tabudlo shared a behind-the-scenes photo of him with “DonBelle” on the set of the music video. He did not give details about the short’s storyline.

The singer-songwriter did tease that the music video will arrive “vv (very, very) soon.”

“Pinadama” was previously revealed as one of the songs from the original soundtrack of “An Inconvenient Love,” Mariano and Pangilinan’s second film as a love team.

Other tracks so far announced to be included in the compilation are Moira dela Torre’s “Aking Habang Buhay,” BGYO’s “Tumitigil Ang Mundo,” and BINI’s “Lagi” and “Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi.”

This isn’t the first time the tandem of “DonBelle” is starring in a music video. Previously, they were seen in Ben&Ben’s visual presentation of “Upuan.”

Directed by Petersen Vargas, “An Inconvenient Love” will mark the return of Star Cinema to theaters on November 23.

The romantic-comedy film will also screen in 20 other countries from November to December.

