MANILA — “Mahal mo lang ako ‘pag masaya tayo,” goes the heartbreaking line of Donny Pangilinan as Manny in a scene with Belle Mariano as Ayef, in the trailer of their second movie as a love team, “An Inconvenient Love.”

Released on Friday, the three-minute trailer shows glimpses of the love story of Ayef, a convenience store worker who aspires to be a professional animator in Singapore, and Manny, a company heir who runs his own plant shop and who secretly works as a social activist.

Determined to realize her dream without any room for any distractions and inconveniences, Ayef strikes a deal with Manny to have a “contractual” romance, which will end once she’s set to fly abroad.

In a scene included in the trailer, Ayef writes the contract which indicates that they will break up in October — a provision Manny initially agrees to. However, as glimpsed in their emotional confrontation, a heartbroken Manny apologizes to Ayef for becoming an inconvenience.

“You want a perfect love that doesn’t exist. I’m sorry I’m an inconvenience,” Manny tells her.

Directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, “An Inconvenient Love” marks the second film of Mariano and Pangilinan as a tandem, following the phenomenal success of their series “He’s Into Her” and their debut movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

Joining Mariano and Pangilinan in the cast of “An Inconvenient Love” are Tirso Cruz III, Lara Quigaman, Teresa Loyzaga, Maxene Magalona, JC Alcantara, Adrian Lindayag, Brian Sy, Iana Bernardez, Vance Larena, Krissy Achino, and Sheenly Gener.

Scheduled for release on November 23, “An Inconvenient Love” will usher in Star Cinema’s return to theaters nationwide.

