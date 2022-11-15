'An Inconvenient Love' to screen in 20 countries

MANILA — “An Inconvenient Love,” the romance film starring Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan, will be screened in 20 other countries in November aside from its local premiere.

Coinciding with its November 23 theatrical release in the Philippines, the Star Cinema production will also hit cinemas in Guam, Australia, and New Zealand.

“An Inconvenient Love” will then be screened from November 24 in Brunei, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE; and from November 25 in USA, Canada, Malaysia, Singapore, and Nigeria.

The film will continue its international run on November 26 in the United Kingdom, November 27 in Austria and Spain, December 3 in Hong Kong, and December 30 in Cambodia.

Leading up to the movie’s international release and Philippine debut, Mariano and Pangilinan have been doing promotional activities in the US, and are scheduled for a mall tour with stops in Pampanga, Muntinlupa, Laguna, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro.

“An Inconvenient Love” follows the love story of Ayef, a convenience store worker who aspires to be a professional animator in Singapore, and Manny, a company heir who runs his own plant shop and who secretly works as a social activist.

Determined to realize her dream without any room for any distractions and inconveniences, Ayef strikes a deal with Manny to have a “contractual” romance, which will end once she’s set to fly abroad.

Directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, “An Inconvenient Love” marks the second film of Mariano and Pangilinan as a tandem, following the phenomenal success of their series “He’s Into Her” and their debut movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

