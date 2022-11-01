Moira dela Torre records new song for upcoming film

MANILA -- Moira dela Torre is set to release a new song for an upcoming movie.

This was announced by music producer Jonathan Manalo in a social media post on Sunday as he uploaded a photo of him and Dela Torre.

"Produced a brand new original for Moira the other night for the soundtrack of an upcoming movie. Kakaiyak lang ni Moi diyan... she was crying almost the entire time nung nire-record namin this song. Napakaganda and super tagos na naman sa puso. Congratulations for yet another masterpiece, Moi," Manalo wrote, without providing details of the movie.

The "hugot" hitmaker is known for her hits such as "Tagpuan" and "Malaya."

Dela Torre just finished her work as one of the judges of "Idol Philippines" season 2 which concluded last September 18.

She also recently recorded the singles “Kumpas” and “Babalik Sa ‘Yo,” for the soundtrack of the ABS-CBN teleserye “2 Good 2 Be True.”

