WATCH: Maine Mendoza shares funny video with fiancé Arjo Atayde

Engaged couple Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde one again treated their fans to a funny video.

In a social media post, Mendoza uploaded a clip which shows her and her Atayde's different reactions while riding a roller coaster at an amusement park.

Watch more News on iWantTFC





The two flew to Paris early this month, in part to celebrate Atayde’s 32nd birthday. They also made a stop in Amsterdam, going by Mendoza’s several updates.





Atayde and Mendoza got engaged in July. They will mark their fourth anniversary as a couple in December.

Related video: