WATCH: Here’s how Arjo Atayde proposed to Maine Mendoza

Celebrity couple Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde. Photo from @mainedcm on Instagram

A month after their engagement, celebrity couple Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde shared more information about the proposal and their engagement.

In a video posted by the couple on Instagram, Atayde shared he planned to propose to Mendoza earlier but he had to postpone it due to family matters.

He also said he planned for his proposal for a year, before it finally happened last July 28.

Atayde said July 28 is a special day them. Back in 2013, Mendoza tweeted about Atayde on July 28.

They said they also met on the same date in 2018, after which they started dating.

The couple first went public with their relationship in March 2019. They have been dating for over almost four years.

